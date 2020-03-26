Music’s highly spiritual, says Anyas, rising Nigerian singer

Kindly Share This Story:

Rising Nigerian music sensation, Anyas has described his love for music as natural and an inborn thing. The Lagos State-born star, while giving a brief background to his sojourn into the very competitive Nigerian music market and how long he has been in the game, said: “For me music is a spiritual thing.

“I have no reason for choosing it. I feel like it my destiny to do music.

“I started writing music when I was 12. At that age, I was composing songs to entertain myself not knowing I was gradually turning into a song writer.

“I created a music team in secondary called ‘Young Legend’.

“After secondary school my interest to further more got lost and the only thing on my mind was to write songs. My father wasn’t taking it very serious at that time. So I decided to join in my family business.

“After I was done and ready to start my business, I decided to invest in my music career. So I will say I started music professionally in 2018, and since then, it’s been good.”

Real names, Michael Nzubechukwu Anyaegbu, Anyas hails from Anambra State, born into the family of Mr & Mrs Anyaegbu.

In 2018, after several years of helping with his family business, Anyas who is the fourth child of seven children, decided to bow to his passion, which is music.

On the type of message, he preaches in his music and his genre of sound, Anyas said: “As far as my music is concern, I always want to inspire and motivate my generation, especially those who look up to me. Another thing I do with my music is that I preach love and peace.

“I call my type of music, the new afrobeat sound. Reason being that I feel my sound is different and unique. I just want to impress myself at all times in such a way that whenever my fans hear my sound, it will always appear new to them.

“My music passes so many messages. Messages that motivate, inspire, love and so on.”

