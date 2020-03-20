MFM suspends church activities over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Says members should undergo 30 days Personal Prayer Retreat

Arogbonlo Israel

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has announced the closure of all church branches in restricted areas, due to coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was contained in a statement after a state-wide broadcast on Thursday in Lagos and Ogun respectively.

The Church has shut down all services in the affected states to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant General Overseer (Administration), Pastor Gbesan Adebambo in the Church’s headquarters at Onike Iwaya, Lagos.

The statement reads in parts;

ALSO READ:

“We write to draw your attention to the directive from the Governments of Lagos and the Ogun States, respectively, banning all religious meetings and gatherings of more than fifty worshippers as an urgent measure taken to curtail the widespread of the global pandemic coronavirus in the aforementioned states.

“In strict compliance with the government’s directive, you are hereby instructed as follows:

“No services including deliverance ministrations must hold in any of MFM branches at all levels in the Region under your supervision until further notice.

“Likewise, all house fellowship meetings at any of the centres are postponed until further notice.

“All members are to engage in 30 days Personal Prayer Retreat, beginning from Sunday, 22nd March 2020 to Monday, 20th April 2020 and the prayer booklet would be made available free.

“Church premises should not be opened to members/worshipers for services. However, Pastors/Ministers must be positioned at the church entrance gates(s) to attend to the uniformed members, anoint them and hand Personal Prayer booklet over to them.

“Members are to be encouraged to hook up to an online page on which ministration on video will be streamed live from the International Headqautres covering the period of the interim arrangement, connecting through htt://mountainoffire.org/messages. Other online platforms are; MFM youtube, streaming faith prayer, azure and audio-only prayer, MFM Facebook channel and MFM Television.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: