Meet top Nigerian CEOs under 40 years

Kindly Share This Story:

Top 10 Nigerian CEOs Under 40 Years

Many young Nigerians are making waves, conquering the odds, rewriting history and changing the narrative. Men and women who have established companies and have grown it from nothing, or relative obscurity, to a remarkable brand. Here is our list of 10 under 40 Nigeria CEOs.

1. Uche Pedro

Uche is the founder of Bella Naija, a topnotch lifestyle and entertainment media brand. Uche through her media reach, is a major player and new media influencer. She is only but 35 years.

2. Elo Umeh

Elo is the founder and CEO of the Terragon Group. With over 15 years of relevant work experience in media and tech industries. Not long ago, he acquired the Singapore based mobile tech firm; Bizense. He is by far focused and surely a man on a mission.

3. Arinze Madueke

Dr. Arinze Madueke received his medical training both in Nigeria and the United States. Upon return, the 34 years old founded Zidora Group.Today, has several subsidiaries and many business interests that cut across travels and tours, pharmaceuticals, Real Estate,oil and gas among others. In all, Zidora Group has over 7 offices nationwide, with a staff strength of over 150 employees. The Anambra born Chief recently ventured into media, I.T and tech.A seasoned philanthropist and a perfect gentleman.

4. Linda Ikeji

Linda needs no further introduction. The 39 years has worked so hard to distinguish herself. These days, she enjoys her time with her son more. Linda is the CEO of Linda Ikeji blog and Linda Ikeji Tv, among others.

5. Seun Osewa

The 37 years old founder of nairaland, is an inspiring young Nigerian. Nairaland has continued to live and thrieve as an online community/forum of its own kind. Seun understands what he wants from social media and carefully carved his own path. Nairaland was launched in 2005.

6. Abubakar Falalu

Abubakar is an unassuming persona. The 29 years old is the founder of Falgates which business focuses on farming and milling rice. With this, with about 200 employees, as far back as 2017, he made fortune worth over one hundred million Naira.

7. Etop Ikpe

This 37 years old founder of cars45, an online auto business shop, that sales cars. It is a major online car buying hub in Nigeria and beyond.

8. Evans Akanno

The 28 years maverick is the founder of Cregital. Nigeria’s leading digital agency, offering services that range from web design to graphics design. Evans is the designer of Jumia and Konga logos. He also has as his clients; Google, Zenith Bank, Multichoice, among other big brands as his clients. A few months ago, he announced that Cregital his company, has a new co-founder.

9. Onyeka Akumah

Onyeka is the founder of Farmcrowdy, an Agro tech firm designed for the special purpose of helping farmers sell their produce, among other Agro tech services. The 34 years old is a leading figure in Agro tech business in Africa.

10. Cornel Osigwe

Ordinarily known as Innoson’s spokesman. However, the 37 years old is the founder of Anaedoonline, a leading online media firm that is dominating online media in the Southeast. He has over 20 employees and recently expanded with the launch of Anaedo Tv.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: