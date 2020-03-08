Meet business Paladin and entrepreneur, Nwaora Austyn David

Kindly Share This Story:

It is said that “people who succeed have momentum. The more they succeed, the more they want to succeed, and the more they find a way to succeed”.Perhaps an ample example of the exemplification of this saying is vivified in the personality of Mr. (Soon to be Doctor) Austyn David Nwaora, a young Abuja-based business magnifico, philanthropist and sybarite.

Mr. Nwaora is a Nigerian. Born in Kano State, Nigeria in 1989. He spent some of his early childhood in Kano State where he got his elementary and primary school education. In 1998 however, Austyn moved to the nation’s capital, where his career kicked off and thrived.

In 2008 at the age of 19, Austyn joined his father’s real estate empire, Bentell Properties, where he worked as a contractor. Rising quickly through the ranks and file, as a result of his astute diligence, Mr. David was made one of the enviable directors of Bentell Properties Limited, and has remained a director till date; improving the outlook and building designsof the company. Pretty much pumping new and innovative ideas into the company.

READ ALSO:

In 2012, upon completion of his first degree, Mr. Austyn started his own company-Sauve enterprises which deals on the building and selling of properties, contracted construction of infrastructure, and the rendering of interior furnishing and decoration for a wide range of clients and customers. His passion for philanthropy also moved him to found Audisep Foundation which is dedicated to helping the less privileged, especially people in IDP camps and hospitals.

Described as an eccentric sybarite by some, and a sagacious bibliophile by others as a result of the contents he shares on his Instagram social media profile, Mr Austyn is indeed a lover of life. He is an avid traveller, a lover of knowledge which has led to his pursuit of the degree of Doctor of philosophy from the renowned Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, a passionate enthusiast for a better and brighter Nigerian state among others.

This indeed has ingratiated him in the hearts of a lot of young upcoming entrepreneurs who have come to look at his lifestyle and business philosophyas one worthy of emulation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: