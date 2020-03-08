Breaking News
Manchester United pip City at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes, Man United

Manchester United on Sunday evening defeated reigning English Premier League champions, Manchester City 2-0 at the packed Old Trafford.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Steve McTominay gave the 20-time English champions the three maximum points and extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

The Pep Guardiola tutored City dominated possession but found the rejuvenated United side in inspired form.

The supremely gifted Bruno Fernadez, a mid-season arrival from Porto, has been behind United’s change in fortune with several impressive performances in the middle of the park.

With Sunday’s victory, the Ole Gunner Solkjear side had completed a double over their next-door neighbour after surprising City at the Etihad Stadium in December.

Former Nigerian international, Jude Ighalo, a mid-season arrival from China, made a cameo appearance after replacing Fernadez in the 88th minute.

 

Vanguard

