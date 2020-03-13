Makinde appoints Special Adviser on Infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Mr Simiyu Adepoju as his Special Adviser on Infrastructure.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued on Thursday in Ibadan by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Mr Moses Alao.

According to the statement, the appointment, which took effect from March 9, was communicated through a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

“Prior to his appointment, Adepoju, a corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and registered member of COREN, has built a career for himself in Civil Engineering, with a broad-based experience in structures, drainage, water supply, irrigation, highway, transportation and flood studies.

“He worked as engineer, senior engineer, principal engineer and engineering director as well as consultant in different engineering companies on a wide range of projects across Nigeria.

“Adepoju, a graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of Ibadan, has been involved in several projects, including providing engineering consultancy services on the construction of Igbeti-Ogbomoso Road; Oshodi Transport Interchange; reconstruction/upgrading of Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road; Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and VGC Flood Control Project, among others.

“His career in Civil Engineering has seen him work in different companies and institutions including Prize Engineering Consultants Limited; Intecon Partnership Limited; Allot (Nigeria) Limited, Lagos; Ove Arup and Partners, Nigeria; Oso Associates Consulting Engineers, Ibadan, as well as The Polytechnic, Ibadan, among others.

” Adepoju, who until his appointment, was the Engineering Head of Prize Engineering Consultants Limited, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the infrastructure development drive of Oyo State.” the statement read.

