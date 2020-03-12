Make things happen, FUTA VC urges students

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape, has urged the newly-matriculated students to make use of every possible opportunity available in the course of their academic sojourn to make things happen and break new grounds in research and innovation as part of their contributions to national development.

He stated this during the 37th Matriculation ceremony for the over 3,200 students admitted into various programmes of the university for the 2019/2020 academic session.

He said that the university had enough resources and facilities to help the students achieve their laudable dreams.

Citing John Richardson Junior, he said: “When it comes to the future, there are three kinds of people, those who let things happen, those who make things happen and those who wonder how things happened,” challenging the students to choose the best option.

“I challenge you to position yourself for success, create your own reality and be committed to your dream. Position yourself for excellence, your success is guaranteed as you study hard and stay focused,” he said.

Fuwape reiterated FUTA’s zero- tolerance for all acts inimical to peace on campus, especially thuggery, disruptive fake posts on social media, vandalism, stealing, academic fraud, hooliganism and cultism.

He stated that the university management would not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant offenders within the ambit of the university regulations.

The Vice-Chancellor implored the fresh students to imbibe the ethics of hard work, moderation and discipline in order to achieve academic excellence. Fuwape encouraged the students to dress according to socially acceptable standards that instill a sense of integrity and appreciation of values and ethics as stipulated in the university dress code.

The Matriculation Oath was administered on the students by the Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo, in line with the tradition of formal enrolment into higher institutions.

