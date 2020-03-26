Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: LASG set to deploy newly acquired equipment for disinfection of public places

…Impounds several commercial buses for flouting govt’s directive

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has taken delivery of more disinfectant equipment as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aggressive efforts to combat the Coronavirus, COVID-19, in the State.

The equipment, in the custody of the state government, will be deployed to sterilize public surfaces and buses‬ against the virus.

Recall that in line with the directive of the state government on guidelines at motor parks, management of Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, Primero Transport Services, on Monday, commenced daily sterilisation of all surfaces within and around its buses and bus stops to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

Chairman Primero, Mr. Fola Tinubu and the General Manager (Operations), Mr. Segun Anako, said the measure became necessary to compliment the state government’s effort in combating the pandemic.

According to Anako, the company is aware of the safety concerns of all Nigerians regarding the COVID 19 virus and have taken steps to ensure that “we reduce the spread as much as possible.”

Also, the enforcement team of the Ministry of Transportation, which swung into action on Thursday, impounded several commercial buses found to have flouted the new guidelines released to transport operators to guide against the spread of COVID-19.

Most offenders were caught boarding 14 passengers as against specified eight passengers by the state government.

The team carried out enforcement exercise at Iyana-Ipaja, Ogba, Ikeja, Oshodi, among others.

Meanwhile, the state House Correspondents are on ground in Marina, Lagos Island for a briefing to be addressed by Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the update of COVID-19 in the state.

