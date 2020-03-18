Lagos govt closes school over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the closure of all public and private schools in a bid to halt the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, said the closure takes effect from Monday.

According to the statement, the move was to prevent children and their teachers from becoming more vulnerable to the pandemic.

The statement read: “It is important for parents to ensure that their children practice ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitisers and observe high standards of personal hygiene. Children should be encouraged to remain at home.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.”

Vanguard

