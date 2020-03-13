Lagos creates coronavirus awareness video with students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, on Friday, led students of Birrell Avenue Senior High School, Sabo-Yaba, to shoot a jingle on coronavirus disease awareness.

According to the Commissioner, the jingle was aimed at making sure everyone observed a high level of alertness within their environment to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease, especially in public schools.

She added that any observed symptom of the disease should be reported to the nearest hospital and that anyone with the symptoms should isolate himself.

Mrs Adefisayo said: “As a government, the high number of schools and students compelled us to emphasise the need to observe a high level of alertness while in school.

“This will complement the efforts being made to handle the reported cases and prevent its spread.

“The symptoms of Coronavirus are fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing and sneezing.

“Therefore, avoid close contact with people who are sick wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after going to the toilet; before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

“Use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, maintain at least one and a half metres or five feet distance from anyone coughing or sneezing.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. And cover your mouth with a tissue paper coughing or sneezing. Then through throw the tissue away in the trash.

“Anyone that has the symptoms should stay away from school. The person should be taken into the nearest health facility or call the Lagos State emergency hotlines: 08023169485; 08033565529 or 08052817243.

“I urge you all to maintain good hygiene, be observant and protect our schools from the deadly disease.”

