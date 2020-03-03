Kwara Govt procures new fire fighting vehicle

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday handed over a new 5, 000-litre capacity fire fighting truck to the state fire service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had late 2019 given two ultra-modern skytick fire service technology to the service.

AbdulRazaq praised the service for doing so much to prevent loss of lives and property in some recent fire outbreaks in the state.

He promised that his administration would continue to equip Fire Service and train its staff for optimal service delivery to the people.

“We will continue to invest in your training and your equipment, and this is part of the evidences that we have to invest in your human capacity and equip you to do the job.

“I know you need more, and we will continue to strive to give you more and to make sure that your activities extend to other senatorial districts in the state,” the governor said.

Also, Alhaji Waheed Yakub, Director of the State Fire Service, commended the governor for the gesture, saying that it underscored his love for the people of the state.

“Your Excellency has done so much for us to bring us to where we are today.

“We can only thank you for your rare commitment to secure people’s lives and property.

“We thank you for this new addition to what you have done for us,” Yakub said.

NAN also reports the 5,000-litre vehicle was manufactured in Nigeria made by Innoson Motors.(NAN)

