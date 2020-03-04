Klopp reacts after Liverpool exit FA Cup with third defeat in four

Kindly Share This Story:

Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to Liverpool‘s FA Cup exit following their 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea.

After their chances of an unbeaten season came to an end at the weekend with a 3-0 defeat at Watford, they’ve now lost their shot at the treble after losing at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are still on track for a record points tally and will almost certainly end a 30-year wait for a Premier League title this season, still leading Manchester City by 22 points.

But they might not lift any further silverware, with their Champions League progress hanging in the balance after a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid set off a run of three defeats from four games in all competitions, their worst slump in form for over a year.

“I would really like if you stop mentioning it (the Watford loss),” he told BBC Sport. “But we deserved to lose because they scored twice and we made massive mistakes for both goals.

“After that it was a completely open game, we had three-four shots in a row in the first half and Sadio Mane was close to finishing but the intensity of the game is why we made some changes.

“We needed fresh legs and then it needs to settle a bit but conceding does not help. The boys reacted well, I liked it but the second goal is a problem and Chelsea defended physically well.”

Klopp fielded a much-changed line-up featuring Adrian in goal for Alisson, and youngsters Neco Williams and Curtis Jones in defence and midfield respectively.

They made a bright start with Sadio Mane on the end of a couple of presentable chances, but it was Willian that opened the scoring for Chelsea after 13 minutes.

Ross Barkley doubled their lead midway through the second half, and from there Liverpool couldn’t mount a fightback. In each of their three recent defeats, they’ve failed to find the back of the net.

“We are not unlucky in these moments, we looked good and Adrian made a superb save initially before the first goal, he added.

“We have to be ready in the moments. We played Chelsea and they play in counter-attacks and that is OK, in moments they struggled with us.

“A lot of parts of the performance I really liked. We know we have to improve, it is not about destiny, not about not clicking here or there, it is all about us and we have to take it in the right way.

“It is not the best three weeks of the whole season but it is a chance to make it the best three weeks now and that is the plan.

“We are not interested in Atletico Madrid, it is all about Bournemouth. They are fighting with all they have and they did really well against Chelsea. Nobody has to feel sorry for us, we will win football games and that is what we want to do on Saturday.”

