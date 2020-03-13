Kebbi: PDP urges investigation into Buhari’s ‘attack’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for an immediate investigation into the reported security breach and suspected “attack” on President Muhammadu Buhari, by yet to be named individual, while on official duty in Kebbi State for the Argungu Fishing Festival.

The party, while condemning the security breach, said an investigation was necessary “given public apprehension over conflicting reports in various sections of the media on the frightening development.”

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that “the office and person of the President embody the identity and sovereignty of our nation. The safety of Mr President and his family members is therefore paramount and must not be compromised under any excuse.”

The statement further read: “The PDP described the incident as a national security issue and urged the Presidency to go beyond mere dismissal of the breach and give further information regarding the identity of the said individual, how he succeeded in beating the security around the President as well as his whereabouts since the incident.

“The PDP is however worried that the security lapses around Mr President, leading to the breach, further shows the poor handling of security issues by the Presidency, which also spectacles in the ineffective management of overall national security under the current administration.

“While urging Nigerians to continue to be vigilant, especially at this trying time, the PDP, however, stressed that inasmuch as the citizens may be hurting over the hardship occasioned by the misrule of the present administration, resorting to acts of violence against the leaders does not offer the needed solution.

“The PDP, however, urged Mr President’s handlers to be more alert, professional and organized to forestall such security breaches in the future.”

A yet to be identified man came close to getting personal with the President on Thursday; a development dismissed by the Presidency which described the man as an overzealous supporter of the President.

