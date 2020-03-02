Kaduna: Bandits Kill over 50 in fresh attack

‘Buhari Should Come to our Rescue’–natives

By Ibrahim Hassan

It was a tragic weekend for the natives of Kerewa village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, as suspected bandits raided the village killing over 50.

A Voice of America ,VOA ,Hausa Service report monitored by journalists in Kaduna ,said even new born babies, Almajiris and others were not spared by the gunmen.

The report indicated that Kerawa village had for long,suffered untold hardships in the hands of kidnappers.

A native who was interviewed in the report, said there was heavy presence of the police in the area after the carnage.

He alleged that while the attack was on,a plane presumably on reconnaissance duty was sighted hovering above the sky.

According to the local, ” innalillahiwa inna ilaihrrajiun(Muslim prayer for the dead)…what happened was unprecedented… we have never seen such kind of horror in our lives..,,, ”

“These killers are Boko Haram. They stormed our village killing indiscriminately… they spared nobody… the young, the old,even Almajiris are not spared.”

“They continued to shoot people, setting fire on the dead and on property. It was extremely horrific!’

” They went from one room to the other, a man and his children were killed, even new born babies.”

“We have over 50 dead now,we are yet to bury them. It will take hours to bury the dead.”

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to please, pay attention to the situation in Igabi Local Government Area ….especially Igabi west….”

” This situation is beyond their power…they will do nothing, President Buhari should come to our rescue…. Please deploy security agents that can do this work….. those earlier stationed here never stayed ….”

“We all must die one day and returned to Almighty Allah….. even the bandits were saying so.”

” The government should fear Allah…we are in a terrible situation of Innalillahiwainnailaihirrajiun …”

“If we start this funeral now, we will not finish till midnight…we saw a plane…. But it just passed like it was flying to Makkah.”

“These killers are not just bandits…. they are Boko Haram..they did not steal anything, they just kilked and burnt peoples’ belongings,’ he said.

The report said there was no official reaction from the Kaduna state Government, while the police were still investigating the matter.

The PPRO in Kaduna Command said” I will get back you soon. “