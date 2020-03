Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi II has been banished from Kano state to an undisclosed destination.

The embattled Emir was driven out of the palace around 5:36 pm in a black jeep with an unidentified number.

Heavy security personnel in a large number of the vehicle took the emir out of the palace.

