Joyful Homes: An end to fruitless efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, the Lord decreed that we should be fruitful. This was the pronouncement of the Lord several times in the Holy Bible. Many of us are familiar with Gen. I vs. 28

“And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”.

This was and still is a command of God to human beings as pronounced on the first human beings he created, Adam and Eve.

The Lord made similar pronouncements in the Holy Bible. Gen. 1 vs. 22 “ And God blessed them, saying, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas and let fowl multiply in the earth”.

While blessing Noah and his family, God said in Gen. 8 vs. 17, “ Bring forth with thee every living thing that is with thee, of all flesh, both of fowl, and of cattle, and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth; that they may breed abundantly in the earth, and be fruitful, and multiply upon the earth”.

Brethren, God is interested in fruitfulness.

Let’s see how Jesus reacted to fruitlessness in Mark 11 vs. 12-14 ( NIV) “ The next day as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry.

Seeing in the distance a fig tree in leaf, he went to find out if it had any fruit. When he reached it, he found nothing but leaves, because it was not the season for figs.

Then he said to the tree, “ May no one ever eat fruit from you again.” And the disciples heard him say it”. Jesus and his disciples on their way back passed by the cursed tree.

Let’s see what happened as recorded in Mark 11 vs. 20 & 21 ( NIV) “ In the morning, as they went along, they saw the fig tree withered from the roots. Peter remembered and said to Jesus, Rabbi, look! The fig tree you cursed has withered!”.

Without any doubt, we are clear that God does not like fruitlessness.

Why? Simply because it is not his wish that we be fruitless. You remember the encounter of Jesus with Simon Peter as recorded in Luke 5 vs. 3-6 (KJV)

“And he entered into one of the ships, which was Simon’s, and prayed him that he would thrust out a little from the land. And he sat down, and taught the people out of the ship. Now when he had left speaking, he said unto Simon, Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a draught. And Simon answering said unto him, Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net. And when they had this done, they inclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net brake”.

Brethren do you realize that Simon had done his best as a human being but got no results but he failed because he didn’t know that God is able to make him fruitful. He didn’t know that our God Almighty is able to turn his situation around.

His situation is similar to what many of us are passing through. You have labored to study and obtain certificates but you have not been able to find a job or start something for yourself.

Brethren, anyone in such a situation is likely to lose faith in himself. If you lose faith in yourself, don’t lose faith in God. Once faith in God is lost, everything is lost. We must never lose faith in God.

For a woman who has been married and has tried to make babies without success, she is likely to lose faith in herself but that isn’t the way to go.

Whatever it is that we are striving to have, losing faith in one’s self and losing faith in God isn’t the way to go.

No wonder Jesus said in Mark 11 vs. 22&23 ( NIV) “ Have faith in God,” Jesus answered . Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, Go, throw yourself into the sea, and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what he say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for will be yours. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins”.

Brethren, do not go to church leaving your faith at home. Many of us are so concerned about social activities or social interaction in the church that we often forget that our faith is so crucial. For without it, we may not receive from God.

For us not to remain fruitless or labour in vain, we must work in fellowship with God.

Psalm 128 vs. 1&2 ( KJV) is our guide. “ Blessed is every one that feareth the LORD; that walketh in his ways. For thou shalt eat the labour of thine hands: happy shalt thou be, it shall be well with thee”.

When we walk with the Lord, we cannot miss it. Though initial efforts may fail, creating an impression that success is not attainable, we must not give up. We only need to call on the name of God with faith and the answer to our prayers will manifest.

Isaiah 30 vs. 21 “ And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left”.

The key word for us here is “ thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way”. This season, may the Lord open your ears to hear the word that will change your life for good. Do you know that the word that will change your life, can be the still small voice of the Holy Spirit, it could be the word of the Lord pronounced by your Pastor, it could even be a word from someone’s testimony.

It could also be a word from the Bible passage that you have read. This is one reason we must study the Bible. Many of us read but fail to identify the prayer point that is applicable to our situation.

The word of God is able to put an end to fruitless efforts, it is able to make us fruitful. With the word, of God , a break through is certain.

May God open our ears to hear his word in Jesus name.

Just as this column was about to go to bed, a friend posted on Facebook with photograph, the story of a couple indeed a Pastor and his wife who were blessed with a set of triplets, a boy and two girls after 18 years of waiting. They had a child before who is already an under graduate. The Pastor is the general overseer of Grace Impacts Church, Bariga. Can you imagine what this Pastor and his wife must have passed through? He must have been praying others yet he had to wait for 18 years before God gave him an amazing miracle.

While giving testimony, the Pastor was quoted as saying, “ It got to a point it seemed we were giving up. But we persevered and God answered us”. He said, “they fortified themselves against external pressure, which helped them to be steadfast in the face of challenges”. Did I hear you say, at least he had a child before? That is true but no delay is pleasant. All delays are worrisome but God is able to turn things round. God is able to change that unpleasant situation to a joyous one.

In the name of Jesus, as you hold on to God with you faith, you will soon celebrate Remember, Lent is still on, use the opportunity to fast and pray and the Lord will change your story in Jesus name.

This week you shall be fruitful; you shall experience an overflow in Jesus name.

Have a peaceful week.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: