Iranian President Rouhani to lead anti-coronavirus fight

The Iranian government’s strategy to counter the spread of the coronavirus will be led by the president, Hassan Rouhani, according to the news agency ISNA.

The suggestion came from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Wednesday report said.

Up until now, the Health Ministry has taken the lead in the fight against the virus.

Iran has been one of the countries most seriously affected by the viral outbreak, with nearly 300 deaths and more than 8,000 infected.

A large number of cases discovered in other countries in the region have been linked to Iran.

The president’s office announced several new measures: greater involvement of the army in helping contain the virus; mobile hospitals in certain provinces; and the use of hotels and sporting venues as places to treat those infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In another news, a female patient in Indonesia who was infected with the new coronavirus has died, becoming the first known fatal case in the country.

The Belgian Health Ministry disclosed this on Wednesday.

The ministry reported on Wednesday that it was the first coronavirus death in the country, Belga news agency said citing a statement. The 53-year-old foreigner had underlying conditions including diabetes and hypertension, ministry spokesman Achmad Yurianto said.

[dpa/NAN and AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

