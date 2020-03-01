Imo Judicial Commission denies taking instructions from Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Contracts Awarded in Imo State between June 2011 and May 2019 has said there is no iota of truth in allegations that “Imo probe panels are still taking instructions from Chief Emeka Ihedioha.”

Secretary of the Commission, and Publisher of The Source magazine, Dame Comfort Obi, in reaction to an online piece, also said that the Commission is not teleguided by either Governor Hope Uzodinma or Ihedioha.

She s aid: “It is quite obvious from where such lies from the pit of hell are coming from. It is also obvious what the group intends to achieve. It is to rubbish the probe panels, just so Imolites would never know what went on in the state during the years under review.”

She recalled that although Ihedioha set up the Commission while he was in office, “the Commission never, for one day, took instructions from him and has never taken any instructions from his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.”

Continuing, Obi said: “Since Chief Ihedioha set up this Commission, some people have been desperately working hard to rubbish it. It did not work. They got another chance, or so they thought when Senator Uzodinma mounted the saddle. Indeed, the lobby to disband the Judicial Commission on Contracts started as soon as Governor Uzodinma was sworn in.

“Seeing that the governor, being a true son of Imo, did not cave in, but instead strengthened the Commission, and appealed to the Chairman and members to continue with the onerous and patriotic job they are doing, without fear or favour, a new chapter of the blackmail has now opened’

“The new phase is that the Probe Panel is taking instructions from Ihedioha. The rumour, being vigorously spread by the same people, has been on that because Governor Uzodinma reached an agreement with some people; he would dissolve all Probe Panels by next week.”

While saying that this type of blackmail does not work, Obi also noted that “it is cheap and Governor Uzodinma is no fool.”

She was positive that Uzodinma knows the truth about the Commissions of Inquiry, because “he is a son of the state and his eyes are focused on the future, and the legacy he intends to leave behind.”

Vanguard

