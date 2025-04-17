Reps probe utilization of take-off grants, bailout funds from 2015 to date

…as Committee Gives OAGF Two Weeks to Submit Disbursement Details

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday launched an investigation into the utilization of take-off grants, bailout funds, and other special interventions allocated to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), government institutions, and Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) from 2015 to date.

As part of the inquiry, the Committee has given the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) a two-week deadline to submit detailed information on disbursements to various government agencies.

The Special Committee was constituted on March 6, 2025, following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Minority Leader, Mr. Kingsley Chinda, who raised concerns over persistent allegations of mismanagement and diversion of billions of naira allocated to government-owned institutions.

At the inauguration of the Special Committee, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas described the probe as a crucial step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

“Despite the significant sums disbursed over the years, there are concerns over a lack of transparency, accountability, and justification for the use of these funds,” Abbas said.

He emphasized the importance of prudent management of limited public resources, especially given Nigeria’s pressing development needs.

“The persons entrusted with these funds must uphold the sacred trust of public office and must not even be perceived to have compromised their responsibilities.”

Speaker Abbas clarified that the investigation is not a witch-hunt but a strategic effort to safeguard public interest.

“The concerned beneficiaries have neither justified the utilization of these grants nor made appropriate refunds where required. This is a national concern that demands urgent and serious attention,” he added.

He warned that mismanagement of public funds carries grave economic, social, and security implications.

“When we fail to hold institutions accountable, it undermines our economy, weakens democracy, and damages our national image.”

The Committee, chaired by Rep. Chinedu Martins (PDP, Imo), has been tasked with scrutinizing the allocation processes, evaluating the impact of the interventions, identifying potential misuse, and recommending sanctions where appropriate.

“Our aim is to promote good governance, enhance accountability in public service, and ultimately strengthen our democratic institutions,” Abbas said.

He assured the public that the outcome of the probe would be made public and would not be buried.

“This is a national assignment, and under my watch, it will not be swept under the carpet.”

Among those who appeared before the Committee were representatives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Federal Ministry of Health, among others.

Appearing on behalf of the CBN Governor, Mr. John Hammah, Acting Director of Development Finance, pledged support for the investigation but asked for more time to gather data.

“We received your invitation only yesterday and quickly assembled a preliminary report. However, we now understand the wide scope of your request. We ask for additional time to prepare a comprehensive and accurate report,” Hammah said.

Chairman Chinedu Martins granted the CBN a two-week extension and directed Governor Olayemi Cardoso to appear in person before the Committee on May 2, 2025.

Similarly, Mr. James Abalaka, who represented the OAGF, was given two weeks to submit a detailed breakdown of disbursements to government agencies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also present. The Commission’s Secretary, Mr. Muhammad Hammajoda, requested a formal report outlining the disbursement amounts, recipients, and purposes.

“We want a structured report so we can evaluate the information properly,” Hammajoda said.

Representing the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mr. Olatunde Makinde, Deputy Director of Accounts, also requested more time, citing the need to collect data from numerous health institutions across the country.

“We received the Committee’s invitation only this morning. We don’t want to submit inaccurate information,” Makinde explained.

Chairman Martins reiterated the Committee’s goal of ensuring accountability.

“This is not a witch-hunt—it’s about accountability. Every naira must be accounted for. The Nigerian people deserve to know how these public funds were spent and whether they achieved their intended impact.”

The Committee’s investigation will cover disbursements from 2015 to 2024 across MDAs, institutions, and GOEs nationwide.