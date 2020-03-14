I went into robbery to raise money for my mum’s ailment ―Suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A 21-year-old cook, Michael Temuno, who was arrested after he robbed his ex-boss at Ajao Estate, has revealed that frustration pushed him into armed robbery.

According to Micheal who was paraded alongside other notorious criminals at the Lagos State Police Command Ikeja, by the Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday, he went into robbery to raise money for his ailing grandmother. I did it because I was in need of money to treat my grandmother. I was under pressure.

Recounting how he went for the operation, Michael said, “I was arrested because I went to rob at Chief Adegbenga’s residence at Olutosin Ajayi Street, Airport road, Ajao Estate.

Although it was the first time I was engaging in robbery, I went with knife. I covered my face with a mask to prevent them from recognizing my face, as I have worked with him before as a cook.

“When I got to his room, I threatened him and collected his phone. I didn’t succeed in collecting any money from him because he raised alarm and I was forced to escape”.

Arrest

Narrating how he was arrested, Micheal said, “after the robbery incident, my former boss’s houseboy who was arrested told the police that he saw me on the day of the robbery operation. The police tracked me through my phone .

My father is a meat seller at Agege but I live with my grandmother at Akinkobi street Ijesha. Before I was arrested I was working at Ok plastics. I went into crime because of frustration. I feel so bad because I didn’t feel it was going to end like this. But now I realize that it was the greatest mistake.

Another suspect

Another robbery suspect, Achike Joshua, who was also paraded for being in possession of fire arms at Lakowe in Ajah area of Lagos said his friend implicated him.

Explaining further, Joshua said, “My friend implicated me. He was the one that was planning to carry out a robbery operation at Lakowe in Ajah.

“He gave me a bag and I didn’t know there was a gun inside. While we were walking, my friend attempted to dispose him of his money but the victim raised alarm.

“While we were trying to escape I fell down and was caught and brought to SARS while my friend escaped. It was learned that Joshua just came back from Ikoyi Prison on February 27, 2020, a week before the latest arrest.

He said, “I spent four months in prison. I am a member of the Neo black movement of West Africa. I was initiated in Delta state when I was 17. Right now, I feel disappointed and embarrassed for the shame and humiliation I have brought upon my poor mother.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said their arrest was part of his mission to provide a safer and better-secured State that would guarantee the well-being of the people and enhance their quality of life.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

