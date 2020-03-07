I Go Dye to mark 25 years on stage with “Igodye Standing : Kinging with the Kings”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

After touring the world for over two decades, entertaining millions of people from different races with rib-cracking jokes, widely traveled and celebrated comedian, Amb. Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye is set to celebrate his 25 years on stage as a comedian with his signature show tagged “Igodye Standing: Kinging with Kings,” the Platinum edition. The event will be held on April 12th 2020, Easter Sunday at Best Western HomeVille Hotel, G.R.A, Benin City as part of series of events to mark the silver jubilee.

Speaking on the event, he said, “It’s a refreshing experience, celebrating 25 years on stage and bringing ‘I Go Dye standing; “Kinging” with the Kings,” Platinum edition. It’s been a journey, that was made possible by God Almighty and with your inspiring cheers and love. ‘Igodye Standing’ , will commence with a series of events across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Warri. We had great times together all these years, your presence at shows where I performed and those that I personally organised have taken me to where I am today. Honestly speaking, without you, my fans, families, friends and clients there will be no me. I am really indebted. We have to put smile on the faces of those with beautiful dreams to keep their hopes alive. I am doing the little I can, through the shoulders you used to lift me up, while hoping to expand my capacity in the following years by God’s grace. Please, once again, join Seaside Entertainment company and Primeview Label to spread the love and share our joy this Easter Sunday at “Igodye standing: Kinging with the Kings”

Widely Known for his sophistication and style, in his first show held in 2009 in Benin, I Go Dye singlehandedly featured the entire Mo Hits crew including D’Banj, Wande Coal, D Prince, Ikechuku, MI and others while he also sold out the 02 Arena in London to mark his 20 years on stage in 2015.

The visionary comedian and social crusader has over the years made meaningful impacts right from childhood. He was the first high school student in Africa to build a flying helicopter, a hovercraft ship, radio transmitter and a solar table fan which earned him a scholarship to study structural engineering at the prestigious New York University. But his passion for comedy brought him wider acceptance and popularity which he realized was a means to address challenges affecting millions of Nigeria youths.

In his last 25 years, I Go Dye has always been at the forefront of youth development and empowerment, a charge he has also extended to top Nigerian professionals.

