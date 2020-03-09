‘How drunk motorcyclist rammed into Akeredolu’s convoy’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

FRESH facts emerged Monday that the motorcyclist who died in Owo on Sunday night was not knocked down by the convoy of the Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

A visit to the town yesterday to confirm the veracity of the claim showed that the motorcyclist identified as Jimoh Aladeniyi actually rammed into a stationary vehicle while avoiding the vehicles in the governors convoy and died instantly

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was coming from a political rally in Oka, Akoko South West area of the state.

One of the motorcyclists spoken with by newsmen Ajayi Sam said ” l witnessed the incident. The man on the Okada was on top speed and while trying to escape from the scene he rammed into a stationary vehicle and died on the spot.

Ajayi said ” lt was not the governors convoy that crushed him. Thats a big lie I was there. Intact the motorcyclist was on top speed and could not control himself and before you know it he rammed into the stationary vehicle.

” lf he was not on top speed the impact on the vehicle that was parked in front of the Owo Technical College would not be that much.

The divisional police officer in Owo declined comments.

But a police officer said that the vehicle that the motorcyclist rammed into had been towed to the police station.

He added that the family members of the deceased took his corpse away from the scene of the accident.

The police image maker Tee Leo Okere said that the command would issue a statement on the incident soon.

In a swift reaction, the state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo denied the report trending on social media that the governors convoy crushed the motorcyclist.

Ojogo in a statement said ” the attention of the Ondo State Government has been drawn to the above news item that is trending in a section of the social media.

It is untrue that the convoy of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN was involved in the accident as ascribed in the report.

This clarification becomes pertinent in view of the misleading narrative that has trailed the unfortunate death of a motorcyclist who had collision with a stationary vehicle. This, without prejudice to Police investigation, is the outcome of our preliminary probe on the heels of the anxiety understandably generated by the deliberate news slant.

The incidental vehicle is now at the Police Station in Owo for inspection and possible verification by Journalists as well as the public.

Notwithstanding that the Governor’s convoy was not involved as erroneously painted in the reports, Governor Akeredolu sympathizes with the family of the deceased and prays God for the repose of his soul.

Ojogo added that “This incident, unfortunate and avoidable as it seems, underscores the need for caution on our highways.

