How Army saved me twice from imminent death — Makinde

Vows to work with Nigerian Army to make Oyo safe

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, weekend, narrated how army officers had saved him from imminent death on least two occasions.

He, however, vowed that his administration would continue to maintain a cordial relationship with the officers and men of the Nigerian Army to keep the state safe and secure.

Governor Makinde said this at a reception organised in his honour by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, at the Tiger’s Den, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Governor Makinde thanked the military for its dedication to the peace and security of Oyo State.

He said: “I want to specially thank the officers for the good work that they are doing to keep us safe and secure. To some people, it may be something new but to me, it is not. I have been saved twice from imminent death by the officers of this Division.

“The first experience was in 2007 when I was contesting for the Senate. On the day of the election, my house was invaded by mobile policemen but I was rescued by the officers and was taken to Mokola Barracks where I stayed throughout the election. I did not even vote on the day of the election, but I was happy that I came back unhurt due to the efforts of the officers of this 2 Division.

“Also, in 2015 when I was contesting to be the governor of this state, I was going to campaign in front of the family house of my opponent. Violence erupted but the officers of this division took charge and I was rescued unhurt. So, if I fast-track that to Operation Burst, I am glad to say that anytime we have them going out for an operation, we sleep peacefully because we know they will do the necessary things.”

Governor Makinde again commended the Nigerian Army for being organised and disciplined in their duties, noting that these two attributes of the army are similar to those of engineering, the profession he belongs to.

IN his remarks, the GOC, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Omozoje, lauded the governor for his continuous support for the division while also conveying the goodwill message of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai to him.

