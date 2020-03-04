Gowon lashes at his successors over Mambila Project

Kindly Share This Story:

says -“they toppled my Govt, stalled the project”

By Ibrahim Hassan

Nigerian former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon has said that those who toppled his government did nothing on the Mambila electricity project.

According to him, late Tafawa Balewa who was Nigeria’s Prime. Minister started the Kainji project which became functional during the Gowon military regime.

He explained that the plan was to have additional plants at KainjiJebba, Shiroro and then, Gembu which was the Mambila project.

However, his regime was toppled by the Brigadier Murtala Mohammed led soldiers while he was abroad.

Gowon spoke with the VOA Hausa Service, monitored on Wednesday.

According to him,” those who removed me from office, why didn’t they continue from where we stopped….?'”

Earlier, the minister of power, Saleh Mamman, regretted that the Buhari administration did not inherit any cogent plan on the Mambila project from their predecessors.

” There was no records, even the land, the site for the project was not clearly known ..,” he said.

The project, according to the VOA, was expected to gulp over $5 b.

Minister Mamman however, assured Nigerians that the project would by the grace of Allah, be completed before the end of Buhari’s administration in 2023.



