Gowon must apologise to Igbos over his role in Civil War – PDP

Yakubu Gowon

The Abia state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said the former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon must apologise to the people of the Southeast over his role in the Biafra civil war.

The acting State Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Abia, Abraham Amah in a statement, said Gowon’s name unsettles a lot of people in the Southeast due to his involvement in the Civil War.

Amah was reacting to a statement that Gowon, alongside the state Governor-elect, Alex Otti, would lead a prayer session in the State on Sunday.

The prayer session is scheduled to be held at Master’s Vessel Church in Umuahia area of state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Abia PDP has been drawn to a news item in circulation on social media indicating that Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon;

“…would on Sunday April 23, 2023 lead a prayer session in one Master’s Vessel Church Umuahia, Abia State under the auspices of his pet project, Nigeria Prays, to herald a new Abia. Whatever ‘a new Abia’ means.

“The name, Yakubu Gowon is unsettling to many people in the South East given the ignoble roles he played during the Biafran Civil War for which he is yet to render any public apology.”

Amah said the choice of Gowon as special guest in a state that is the home town of slain General Aguiyi Ironsi was insensitive.

The PDP noted that Abia state had produced a Catholic Bishop and other high-ranking clergymen.

It stressed that Gowon had yet to publicly admit his mistakes in the Civil War.

Amah stated, “The only way the prayer session would make meaning to the millions of South Easterners, dead and alive, is for Gowon to use the opportunity of the prayer session;

“… and convert it to a moment of truth and apologise to the people for his role in the atrocious war that led to the untimely death of millions of our very resourceful people,” he added.