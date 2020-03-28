Ghana announces lockdown in two key regions

Kindly Share This Story:

Ghana has announced a two-week lockdown in the country’s two main regions starting Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The move came as the authorities reported 137 confirmed cases, including four deaths.

President Nana Akufo-Ado said there would be “restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts for a period of two weeks.”

He said residents would only be allowed to go out to buy food, water and medicines and to use public toilets.

“There shall be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircrafts for private or commercial purposes.. except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo,” he said.

Ghana has already closed schools, suspended public events and banned large gatherings.

South African police fire rubber bullets at shoppers during lockdown

Meanwhile, South African police enforcing a coronavirus lockdown on Saturday fired rubber bullets towards hundreds of shoppers queueing outside a supermarket in Johannesburg, an AFP photographer said.

Between 200 and 300 people gathered outside a popular grocery store, Shoprite, early Saturday in Yeoville, a crime-prone area in Johannesburg’s gritty central business district on day two of a nationwide lockdown.

But as they scrambled to secure their spots, many did not observe the recommended safe distance between them.

Police arrived in 10 patrol vehicles and started firing rubber bullets towards the shoppers.

Startled shoppers trampled on each other and a woman with a baby on her back fell to the ground.

Later the police used whips to get the shoppers to observe social distancing rules.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered South Africa’s 57 million people to stay at home for 21 days and deployed the police and the military to enforce the lockdown.

But many people, especially from poor neighbourhoods, have defied the order, going out in numbers looking for food.

While jogging and dog-walking are banned, shopping for food and other basics, but not alcohol, is permitted.

South Africa, which has 1,170 confirmed coronavirus cases, recorded its first death from the virus on Friday.

