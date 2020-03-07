Flamingos thrash Guinea 6-1 in U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Kindly Share This Story:

Yemisi Samuel scored a hat-trick as the Flamingos thrashed their Guinean counterparts 6-1 on Saturday in a first-round first leg game of the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Nigeria took charge of the game from start to finish in Conakry as Chinyere Kalu opened scoring three minutes into the game after benefiting from a defensive error.

Samuel fired in a stunner from 35 yards to double the lead for the Nigerian national under-17 women team against the hosts eight minutes later.

Flamingos almost got the third in the 34th minute which could have been Samuel’s second goal of the match but her effort went off target.

The visitors underlined their dominance as Rofiat Imuran profited from a goalmouth scramble to increase the tally for her side four minutes later.

After 65 minutes of play, Imuran bagged her brace after being superbly teed up by Olashola Shobowale to extend Nigeria’s lead.



The hosts, however, pulled one back, no thanks to a defensive mix-up in the Flamingos area in the 81st minute.

Samuel went on to hit a double four minutes later as Flamingos recovered to create a five-goal lead.

The striker completed her hat-trick in extra time as the game ended 6-1.(NAN)

