FG urges use of local content in power projects execution

The Federal Government has urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the use of local content in the execution of power projects.

The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba said this at the inauguration of the African Development Bank (AfDB) 200 million dollars projects in Abuja on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AfDB had approved 200 million dollars for Nigeria to boost power supply across the country.

The funds channelled through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), are to provide mini-grids.

The minister of state, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Power, Mr Ahmed Zakari encouraged the bank and REA to ensure local content in the implementation of projects in order to boost local industries.

“As we execute these projects, I will encourage the AfDB and REA to ensure the use of local content in the execution, so that we can boost local industries in this difficult economic time,” he said.

Mr Wale Shonibare, AfDB’s Acting Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth said the bank was intervening in different segments of the power value chain.

According to him, AfDB is committed to supporting the Nigeria power sector and has initiated a lot of projects.

Shonibare said the projects include: the 410 million dollars support for the implementation of the Nigeria Transmission Expansion Programme.

He said that the bank also approved one million dollars grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) to support the Nigerian Government’s implementation of Phase 1 of the Jigawa Solar project.

According to him, the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) when implemented, will result in more than 500,000 people having access to electricity.

“The work of electrifying Nigeria is a continuous process. There is a lot of planning involved in ensuring that investments are made in a transparent way.

“In the right place and at the right time as we set about bringing electric power to the unserved and underserved Nigerians in a sustainable way,

“We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to ensure that universal access to electricity becomes the norm,” he said.

The Managing Director of REA, Mr Ahmad Salihijo said that the project would boost economic growth in the local communities.

