FG promises support to ITF to deliver on mandate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

For the tide of insecurity to be stemmed and youths in Nigeria gainfully employment, institutions of government have to rise to the occasion and ensure the mandates of their establishments are fully actualised.

This was the view of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Richard Adebayo who spoke at the weekend in Jos, Plateau State at the commissioning of some projects at the headquarter of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF.

He said that federal government would continue to put in place policies that would support organizations whose activities have direct impact on the lives of Nigerians and make such organizations thrive.

The Minister said the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), with its mandate to train Nigerian youths on various skills acquisition, will eliminate the growing trends of unemployment in the country.

According to him, “It is no longer news that a huge number of Nigerians are unemployed and in poverty, as a consequence, the country has witnessed a rise in insecurity and other social vices. In the face of the absence of white collar jobs, the only feasible alternative is for organizations like the ITF to ensure that their mandates are fully actualised.

READ ALSO:

“I want to assure that the federal government will continue to put in place policies that will ensure that organisations like the ITF whose activities have direct impact on the life of Nigerians thrives to its fullest.”

Also, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who acknowledged that the ITF has contributed in no small measure in raising the living conditions of Nigerians especially in the skills acquisition and the educational sectors, through its training and Corporate Social Responsibility, assured of his support for more citizens of the State to be empowered.

Earlier, the Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari, listed the projects to be commissioned to include, a modern library complex, a central store and a block of classrooms at the ITF Staff School.

He stressed, “The modern library complex will accommodate e-learning facilities for Engineering, Arts and Humanities Social Sciences, among others. It would also house a 250 computer based test CBT capacity, as well as office accommodation for staff.

“It is our firm believe that the library will enhance the capacity of staff to perform their duties. It must be noted that for any organisation to flourish, it requires the services of a vibrant and well furnished line, taking into cognizance our position as a learning and development agency.

“The staff of the Fund are expected to be knowledgeable and that can only be achieved through constant research which is possible with a rich modern library. In order to ensure continuous efficient and effective mandate delivery, there are several other projects in the pipeline which include the construction of a skills center in Enugu and an industrial skills training center in Gombe, construction and refurbishment of area complex in Awka, Jos, Enugu, Kaduna amongst others.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: