Fernandes explains why Man United should be ‘mad’ about draw

Bruno Fernandes thinks Manchester United should be “mad” that they only managed to draw 1-1 against Everton over the weekend if they want to secure a Champions League place.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 13th league goal of the season after just three minutes came courtesy of a rebounded David de Gea clearance while Fernandes’ superb start to life at Man Utd was given a helping hand by Jordan Pickford.

Neither goalkeeper covered themselves in glory, which was indicative of a match in which January signing Fernandes stood out as the dominant creative force by scoring for the third successive match and being at the heart of Man Utd’s best work.

“With this draw, we need to be a little bit mad, because we need to do much better,” said Fernandes.

“We need to win the games, because we want a place in the Champions League. “So we need to try more, to improve more, and I think in the next games we will be much better.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

