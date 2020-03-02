Ekpili music maestro, Morroco Maduka’s 60th birthday bash postponed due to coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Another manifestation of the interconnectedness of all things, revealed by the dreaded coronavirus sweeping across the world, has manifested even in the arts as in business, sports, leisure, and other vital human activities.

The 60th birthday celebration of the oldest Igbo performing musician alive and Ekpili music crooner, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, earlier scheduled to hold on March 6 and 7, 2020, in Awka and Onitsha, Anambra State, has been postponed to October 23 and 24, 2020.

Also read:

There will be a public lecture in Awka on the first day and on the second day, all roads lead to Onitsha for a musical fiesta. The 2-day event will also feature other popular musicians.

The music festival, earlier slated on the 6th and 7th of March 2020, was shifted to October due to what the promoters called “the unfortunate era of coronavirus spreading across the world.”

The London-based music promoter and president of Morocco Maduka Global Fans Club, Mr. Eddie Isebor and friends all over the world regretted the shift in date. However, they believe it is better to postpone it than stage event fans and supporters would refuse to attend due to the fear of coronavirus threatening the entire world.

Mr. Isebor disclosed that sponsors and partners are already signing up in what is expected to be the biggest music festival in Nigeria. He said the shift is also an opportunity for more partners and sponsors to be part of the great musical event.

The Ukwulu, Anambra-born music maestro, Chief Dr. Emeka Morocco Maduka, started his music career at the age of 14 and is today the oldest performing musician in the East of Niger. The famous Ekpili music exponent has followers all over the world, including in the United States of America, Europe and Asia. He has over 120 albums to his credit.

Chief Emeka Morroco Maduka has 4 boys and 4 girls to the glory of God. In a special message to his fans all over the world, Chief Maduka said that he is always grateful to God for giving him the grace to overcome many challenges he encountered during the early days of his musical career.

The forthcoming anniversary will among other things, feature art exhibitions as part of the festival colloquium.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: