EFCC arrests 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects, many of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were arrested in the Alabata area of the Ogun State capital.

A statement issued by the EFCC’s Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Oriade, said the suspects were apprehended following reports on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The statement read: “ The suspects are – Anwinilomo Tomisin, Ayeni Ifedapo, Melojuekun Oluwatobi, Adeyemo Stephen, Gideon Achuka, David Mulero, Owolabi Abraham, Toheeb Olabanji, Teslim Kasali, Jide Abiodun Emmanuel, Alli Emmanuel Oluwaseun, Adeniyi Sultan, Ejiro Daniel, Chima Emmanuel, Adejare Oyebajo, Dike Chukwuebuka, Emeka Ikegbunam, Daniyi Tobiloba, Tomiwa Ibironke, Daniel Onnorom, Quadri Ayaniyi, Victor Solomon, Ayeni Oluwatosin, Adegbenro Emmanuel, Abdulrauf Adam, Daniel Praise, Biyi Adegbamigbe, Adeyinka Ibrahim, Sadiq Sanni, and Ibikunle Ajibola

Others are – Stephen Matthew, Ayoola Ifekolade, Dapo Shobayo, Idowu Familusi, Ayodamola Fagoroye, Segun Raheem, Fuhad Arowolo, Favour Ekeh, Akinlabi Royal, Kolade Nwachukwu, Kayinde Ajibike, Kunle Adejumo, Matthew Adedotun, Adewunmi Samuel, Olusoji Fiyin, Olanrewaju Michael, Ola Ayomide and Dairo Emmanuel.

“In the early morning raid, our operatives recovered valuable items, including three exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards from the suspects.

“They will soon be arraigned in court.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: