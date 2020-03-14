Drunk driver kills two family members in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

A drunk driver on Saturday ran over six persons in the Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta State and killed two family members.

At least four others were seriously injured in the incident.

A source within the community told journalists the six victims, among them, a 57-year-old woman and her daughter, were returning home after they had gone to clean their local church ahead of Sunday service.

The source said the victims were walking home at the Ogbenti-Obi quarters when the driver ran over them.

He said: “They went to clean their church and were coming back home at 10:25 a.m., when the driver, who appeared to have been drunk and was at the same time on top speed, suddenly lost control and ran into the victims.

“Two of them, a woman and her daughter, died. The woman died on the spot, while the young girl died in the hospital.”

He said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ogwashi-Uku, while the four injured victims were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He told journalists the driver had since been taken into the police custody in Ogwashi-Uku.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

She said: “I got the report of the incident this morning. But I was told that only one of the victims had been confirmed dead and that the other victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Ogwaahi-Uku.” (NAN)

