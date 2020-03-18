Don’t be afraid of coronavirus, God has solution – Mbaka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU Adoration Minister, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has offered special prayer for the elimination of COVID-19 from the surface of the earth, and urged people not to panic about the pandemic.

Mbaka said that even though no medicine has been found as cure for the disease, God has cure for it.

Mbaka made the prayer at the Enugu Adoration ground during a special prayer for elimination of the pandemic, on Wednesday

He told the children of God that no matter the stamina of the disease, God’s supremacy was there for the universe.

According to Mbaka, “to those who believe in God, all things are possible. No matter how it has defied people, it cannot defy God.”

The prayer section featured worshiping of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament; prayer of forgiveness to the world; supplication via crying and prostration, asking God for intervention.

“Coronavirus, wherever you came from, be it any name you answer- caterpillar virus, venza virus, corolla virus, I command you to be ceased, in the Holy Ghost fire!

“Children of God, when you go home, circulate the message that a man of God known as Fr. Ejike Mbaka told you to not be afraid of coronavirus, be courageous it will soon be a thing of the pass.

“Fear is a dangerous omen, if you become perplexed; it shows that you don’t believe so much on God’s power. Ebola came, it died off. This one will also die off. It is like bird flu disease, it will come and go. I know that the whole world is waiting to hear for the message that will come out from this place, but the message I have is that the disease will soon go.

“Under the priestly anointing, I release healing to the entire world ,particularly where the disease is ravaging so much, let there be healing, let there be sunray always, which is one of the antidotes to the disease. God release drug that will cure it in Jesus name,” Mbaka prayed.

