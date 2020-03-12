Doctors begin indefinite strike over kidnapping in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River has embarked on an indefinite strike over the abduction of the wife of their colleague, Mrs. Christian Ekanem, a staff of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

In a communiqué, jointly signed on Thursday in Calabar, by the Chairman of NMA in Cross River, Dr. Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary, Dr. Ezoke Epoke, the NMA said the victim was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.

According to the Association, at least 15 medical doctors and their dependents had been abducted in the state since 2017.

He said the decision to embark on the strike followed the position taken by the Association after its Emergency General Meeting held on January 8.

He said the Association revolved it would henceforth withdraw all medical services without any notice anytime a doctor or dependents are taken captive in any part of the state.

He said: “The unfortunate kidnap of the wife of a member of NMA is worrisome. She was kidnapped at her home in Satellite Town in Calabar on March 10, 2020.

“The NMA in Cross River is not unmindful of the impact of the withdrawal of medical services on the good people of Cross River.

“However, we cannot continue to save lives while we are under constant threat by armed bandits and kidnappers.

“NMA in Cross River has proceeded on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services in both the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state.

“This includes the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuro-Psychiatry Hospital, General Hospital, Medical Centres, Mission Hospitals and Private Clinics with immediate effects.” (NAN)

Vanguard

