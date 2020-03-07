‘Do away with people who don’t impact on our lives,’ Angela Okorie tell fans

Kindly Share This Story:

Beautiful actress-turned-singer, Angela Okorie, has advised her fans to stop being friends with people who do not serve any purpose in their lives and learn to give credits to people who deserve them.

She made this known on her Instagram page recently. “Cut that bestie crap with people that didn’t do jack for you, Give that credit to the people that have been through a lot for u. Tables turn and u might need that same helping hand. Be wise” she said.

Angela, who is the third child of five children, was born and raised in Cotonou, Benin. She has featured in more than a hundred Nollywood movies.

