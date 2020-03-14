Diri’s diagnosis, Siasia’s salvation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emeka Obasi

Bayelsans are used to absurdities when it comes to administration. There is always something new out of the state. Governor Duoye Diri was sworn in away from the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenogoa.

It appears the only constant thing in Bayelsa is the presence of Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri. While governors have suffered impeachment, sack and heartbreak, Her Lordship stands like Mount Zion which cannot be removed.

Diri had forgotten everything about February 14, until the Supreme Court flashed the green light on February 13, 2020, following the sack of governor-elect David Lyon and deputy governor-elect Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

Also read:

Things happen in Bayelsa. When Gen. Sani Abacha created the state on October 1, 1996, he chose Navy Captain Oladipo Phillips Ayeni as Military Administrator. The naval officer did not enjoy that position for one day.

Ayeni spent most of his time in the hospital while a police officer acted as administrator. As the wait became so long, Capt. Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade was named as a replacement.

Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar Abubakar came in 1998, he picked an Army officer, Lt. Col. Edor Obi, as governor.

Return to democracy in 1999, brought Diepriye Alameyeseigha as first civilian governor. He had retired from the Air Force as a Squadron leader and preferred to be called Governor-General of the Izon nation.

DSP as he was fondly known, was arrested in London over currency issues. On November 21, 2005, he appeared in Yenogoa. On December 2, he was impeached. The former governor was arrested by the EFCC.

That was how Dr Goodluck Jonathan, erstwhile deputy governor, became governor. His luck took him further to Abuja as vice president in 2007, and later president in 2010, after the death of Alhaji Umaru Yar’adua.

Under President Olusegun Obasanjo [1999-2007], five governors were impeached. Rashidi Ladoja, Ayo Fayose, Peter Obi and Joshua Dariye went to court and had their offices restored. Alameyeseigha was sent to jail instead.

Jonathan’s replacement, Timi Sylva, did not last four years. On April 15, 2008, the Appeal Court kicked him out. Justice Abiri was tasked with the constitutional responsibility of administering oath on Werinipre Seibarugu as acting governor. Sylva was returned on May 27.

Henry Seriake Dickson took over from Sylva thanks to Jonathan. He called himself ‘Valentine Governor’ having been sworn in on February 14. A retired police officer, Dickson’s deputy was James Jonah, a retired rear admiral.

Dickson served for eight years and honestly, I thought Adm. Jonah was good enough to succeed him. Jonathan wanted Timi Alaibe. Dickson went for his soul brother, Duoye Diri.

Diri served Alams. He served Jonathan. The man also served Dickson before going to the House of Representatives and later Senate.

Diri’s choice divided the PDP in Bayelsa. Alaibe went to court. Elections came and Jonathan made the APC candidate a lion. David Lyon floored Diri. Dickson cried foul. He forgot that David killed Goliath in the Bible.

The biblical David had a friend named Jonathan. The Bayelsa David had a new godfather called Jonathan. It became a matter of law. Diri’s deputy is a lawyer, known as Lawrence.

Some APC members had taken Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to court citing distortions in his NYSC exemption certificate. His name was not as long as Lyon’s deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

However, the long arm of the law caught up with the deputy governor-elect. Lyon saw Canaan but could not enter. Some 24 hours to history, the lion of Bayelsa became history.

The Supreme Court ruled that Lyon’s deputy had even more names than the people knew. Some were longer than Lawrence Oburawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, Diri’s deputy. And the certificates were legion. Names just changed everything and that was because of the change of name.

Diri should count himself lucky. He may not have the wisdom of Solomon Alameyeseigha. In this case, luck deserted Dr Goodluck Jonathan and crossed carpet to Diri.

Many have cited the case of Dr. Bernard Maruwa Amalaha, Imo State deputy governor-elect in 1979. Governor-elect, Sam Onunaka Mbakwe [NPP] was dragged to court by his opponent, Dr. Nwakanma Okoro [NPN].

Amalaha did not have problems with his certificates which included a BSC, an MA and a doctorate. He was a former lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Dean of Education at the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri.

The NPN talked of tax matters and improper disengagement from his last place of work. The Supreme Court ruled against Amalaha but it did not affect Chief Mbakwe who was subsequently sworn in as governor with Prince Isaac Uzoigwe as deputy.

Dr Amalaha, a former member of the Constituent Assembly, later bounced back and went to the House of Representatives. He was respected and given the title of ‘Odiomimi’ of Ovungwu in Isiala Ngwa, in today’s Abia State.

Contrary to fake news that he died because of that Supreme Court ruling, Dr Amalaha lived long and died on September 29, 2019. He never attempted suicide. This I can confirm because I just reconnected with his son, Leonard.

Diri has started well and I commend him for trying to be a decent politician. He has visited Dr Jonathan. The governor is also willing to accommodate, after all, he is the governor of Bayelsa, not just Dickson’s cousin.

I would want him to visit Adm. Jonah. Let him go have a drink with Alaibe. Sylva has no silverware for now but he controls black gold. A courtesy call could heal wounds.

Then we talk of Samson Siasia. He is a true son of Bayelsa and a great Nigerian. FIFA banned him for life on allegations of match-fixing. The former Eagles coach swears by Perekule that he is innocent. I believe him.

Siasia is expected in Zurich on March 19, to present his case to the Court of Arbitration in Sports. This Izon man who was born in Ghana, raised in Lagos and played soccer in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania needs millions to fight for himself.

He won Nations Cup with the Super Eagles, won Olympic Games silver and bronze with the Dream Team, won World Under-20 silver and bronze with the Flying Eagles but has been abandoned by Nigeria. Diri, do something.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: