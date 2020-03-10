Delta Assembly tasks Gov. Okowa on areas under Fulani herdsmen’s siege

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta House of Assembly has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to direct security agencies to mount surveillance in Aniocha North Local Government area of the state and other areas under the siege of Fulani herdsmen.

The call was contained in a resolution passed by the Assembly, which came through a motion moved by the member representing Aniocha North constituency, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, during plenary on Tuesday in Asaba.

While moving the motion, Nwaobi said that the attack of Fulani herdsmen on the people of his constituency was becoming alarming.

“My people are now living in an environment with fear of insecurity,” he said.

Supporting the motion, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, said that the time had come for us to take a stand against the ugly trend.

“The Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent citizens, who go about looking for their daily bread,” the lawmaker said.

Also, the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, while sympathising with the people of Aniocha North, stressed the need for concerted efforts to be made to put an end to the menace.

“While we sympathise with the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area for the happenings in the area, we need concerted efforts to bring this ugly trend to an end.

“That virus called Fulani herdsmen kill more than Ebola, and if we allow it to continue, they will kill everybody,” Preyor said.

He appealed to the lawmakers to support the motion, adding that “this House would have failed in its duties if we fail to do so.”

On his part, the member representing Ndokwa West constituency, Mr Charles Emetulu said that two communities in his constituency had been invaded by Fulani herdsmen.

He said that the situation, if not brought under control, could affect the entire state.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly, when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by the member representing Ika South constituency, Mr Festus Okoh.

