COVID-19: Why we restrict students movements —Babcock

Kindly Share This Story:

as NYSC shuts down Orientation camps

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Elizabeth Uwandu

BABCOCK University’s President/Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, has called for the understanding of students regarding the temporary restriction of movement out of campus.

He said the move is aimed at stopping Coronavirus from entering the school.

Prof. Tayo disclosed this at the opening of the institution’s 2020 Career Fair during which final year students have the opportunity to meet with employers of labour, and chart course for further studies.

READ ALSO:

At the fair that saw over 74 firms including banks, recruitment agencies and foreign universities in attendance, the VC said: “If any student should travel home and return with the virus, the school will be closed down, and as a result, June 7 graduation will be affected. Once the school is shut, the ripple effect of the closure cannot be fathomed as NYSC mobilisation and many institutions will also be affected.”

Prof. Tayo, in company with principal officers of the university, while congratulating the final year students, urged them to avail themselves the opportunities such as interfacing with multinational companies and recruitment agencies during the fair.

At the event, a cheque of N1 million was handed over to five alumni of the school with the best business proposals by Prof. Tayo. The beneficiaries, who got N200, 000 each were Izang Nehemiah, Frances Oribhabor, Emmanuel Constance, Adeyanju Omolola and Ogunsanwo Akinwunmi.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Constance Emmanuel, whose business proposal was on Bridals and Event Planning, thanked the institution for giving back and encouraging them to start their own businesses.

However, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has shut down all Orientation Camps across the country. This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday. The statement read, “Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going Orientation Course for the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps Members.

“Therefore, the Corps Members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the Orientation Camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat. Management wishes to state that no corps member or camp official has contracted the virus.”

Meanwhile, members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in Plateau State have been assured of their safety, even as the State Coordinator, Caroline Embu, said the scheme had taken proactive steps in collaboration with the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, to protect and sensitise corps members on ways of staying free of the ravaging COVID-19 disease. Recall that the 43 suspected carriers of the disease in the state who were isolated for 14 days were recently certified free of the disease.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, disclosed that, “all the 43 suspected cases that were confined for 14 days investigation period did not have any Covid-19″ as a team led by the Federal Ministry of Health, FMOH, the World Health Organisation, WHO, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, and security agencies were in Wase Local Government Area to review the 43 isolated cases.”

The commissioner cautioned citizens to take preventive measures, saying, “at public places, have hand sanitisers, wash your hands with soap and water. If a person is coughing, use tissue paper or handkerchief and avoid using unclean hands to touch your face”.

However, Embu during the formal opening/swearing-in ceremony for 2,116 2020 Batch “A” stream I corps members deployed in Plateau at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu, urged the corps members to stay calm as there is no cause for alarm. She said: “Here on the Plateau, we are in partnership with the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, and Ministry of Health to sensitise the camp community about the coronavirus. In the face of the current epidemic facing various nations, the NYSC management has taken proactive steps to provide preventive measures to guard against the contraction of the coronavirus by corps members.

“Infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers, wash-hand basins and soap have been provided in all the orientation camps nationwide and placed at strategic locations for use. The scheme is also in touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as the Federal Ministry of Health for technical support while presenting sensitisation and update to provide requisite information on the deadly virus and how to prevent infection.” She assured parents and guardians of corps members that there was no cause for alarm as the scheme remained alive to its core responsibility of catering for the welfare and general well-being of corps members.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, assured the corps members of their protection in the state and urged them to report any suspicious movement or activities around them. Lalong urged the corps members to position themselves as symbols of national integration and rapid socio-economic development which was in line with the objectives of the NYSC.

The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak, who was represented by Hon. Justice B. S. Ngyou administered the oath of allegiance to 2,116 corps members comprising of 1, 054 females and 1, 063 males.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: