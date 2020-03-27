Breaking News
COVID-19: UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, tests positive

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Downing Street revealed in an emailed statement on Friday.

After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, he was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty said.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday via Twitter that he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he said on Twitter.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

