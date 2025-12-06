Nigeria is safe, says Boris Johnson, ex-UK prime minister

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Contrary to the widespread narrative that Nigeria is suffering mass insecurity, a former Prime Minister of Britain, Mr Boris Johnson, has declared that the country is quite safe.

He made the declaration on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State, at the first economic summit organised by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

He said that from when he landed in Lagos, through his night at a hotel and his movement to Owerri, there was nothing to suggest that Nigeria was unsafe.

Johnson disclosed that he was almost persuaded not to make the trip to Nigeria for the Imo Economic Summit by those who kept on instilling fear on him that insecurity was prevalent in the country.

“Well, I told them I gonna go anyway, and here I am safe. I feel perfectly safe, the streets are also safe, “he said.

The former UK leader announced that he has discovered that Nigeria also upholds the rule of law, arguing that a country that respects the rule of law and has a relative security is ripe for investment.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his massive road infrastructure, his focus on sustainability electricity, and digital empowerment of human resources.

According to him, the digital empowerment of youths was the way to go as the society will in the nearest future depend on Artificial Intelligence for economic transformation.

He described Uzodimma as a visionary and transformative leader who is focused on the future by unleashing the economic potentials of the state.

Johnson noted that with a dynamic potential and the largest reserve of gas in West Africa and the availability of critical infrastructure ,Imo was on its way of being the destination investment hub in the country.

He described Nigeria as the greatest friend of Britain with their shared history in trade and human development.

He acknowledged that Nigerians in the UK have assisted in the growth of their home country and predicted that a prime minister of Nigerian descent will soon emerge in his country.

In his speech, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described Uzodimma as a resourceful leader who, in a football scenario, was the defender, attacker,midfielder and goalkeeper rolled into one.

He said Imo under Uzodimma is primed for transformation, given the development of infrastructure and digital technology.

Shettima, while pledging the federal government’s readiness to assist Imo State in its investment drive and developmental initiatives, described Igbo people as the most critical stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“Half of Abuja is owned by Ndigbo. They are everywhere. Anywhere you go and you don’t find Ndigbo, just run,” he declared.

Vanguard News