COVID-19: Ten coronavirus quotes by Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Compiled by Rasheed Sobowale

“With the circumstance will find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this challenge and that exactly I have done.” -Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor

“It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home.” -Aisha Buhari

“Stay safe, coronavirus is real” -Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria

“My dear people of Kaduna State, let us face this danger with utmost faith in Almighty God who has gifted us with the knowledge to make rational decisions. Let each of us do our duty to prevent coronavirus from spreading among us.“ -Malam Nasir, El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor.

“The priority now is to provide adequate care for the patient, while we continue to sensitise the general public on preventive hygiene measures.” -Ogun State government

“Please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of coronavirus disease has NOT been validated and approved” -Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“If you decide to have a test without symptoms PLEASE still self quarantine for up to14 days as you may still test positive later! A negative result is NOT an all clear!” -Dr Debola Olayinka

“#COVID19 does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.” -António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

“Common symptoms of coronavirus disease are cough, breathing difficulty & fever” -NCDC

In times of anxiety, people want to come together physically and draw strength from the presence of others, but the advice on how to contain this virus is that we should do the exact opposite.” – Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: