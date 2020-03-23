COVID -19: Plateau to sanction groups violating restriction order

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Following the continuous spread of the COVID-19 disease any person or group caught violating the ban on public gathering in Plateau State would be sanctioned.

The State Government, through the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang gave the warning even as he expressed displeasure over the disobedient being observed as groups are going about their events without minding the consequences.

Manjang, in a statement issued in Jos Wednesday said the decision to ban public gathering was arrived at during a critical stakeholders’ meeting of the state comprising Traditional Rulers led by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, religious leaders, various women and youth groups professional bodies including the Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Professor Edmund Banwat and his Plateau State Specialist Hospital counterpart, Dr. Philemon Golwa as well as Elders in the State.

He added, “The gathering brainstormed on the pandemic Corona Virus code named COVID-19 that is ravaging the world and took far-reaching precautionary measures to safeguard against possible occurrence of the disease in the state.

“The State Government has noticed the flagrant disregard and disrespect of the measures by some individuals and groups in the state. Of particular note is the noncompliance of the outright suspension of anniversaries and cultural festivals. It is in this light therefore, that government frowns at this attitude and is ready to deal with violators and/or offenders.

“By this notice, the government is hereby calling on such groups and individuals to desist from disrespect to constituted authority and comply forthwith. Failure to do so will attract appropriate sanctions by government.”

