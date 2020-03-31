COVID -19: Online grocery firm to deliver goods to Lagos homes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Captain Henry Ogunyemi said the online grocery shop has positioned itself to meet the shopping needs of the public as part of its contributions towards assisting government in containment of the spread of COVID-19.

Captain Ogunyemi said the firm has mobilized its logistic facilities in crisis time, such as COVID -19 pandemic, to ensure residents of Lagos do not run out of groceries , household items and other daily basic needs with same day delivery timeline all round Lagos.

He said :” We are rising to the occasion by playing our role in as dusting curb the spread of Corona Virus all over the world. Even , Nigeria is experiencing its own share as the cases of infection increases on a daily basis.

” As at March 29, 2020 confirmed cases in Nigeria stood at 111 with Lagos being the epicenter of the confirmed cases in the country.”

Since last year the firm started offering solutions to busy working class and upwardly mobile people in Lagos faced with challenges of limited time to shop.

The firm provided solutions in addressing shopping gaps by facilitating delivery of groceries and other essential needs to homes using the digital marketing platforms.

Captain Ogunyemi said the firm, was breaking barriers associated with convenient and affordable shopping.

The OnedotStores.com Chief Executive Officer said : ” Our mission is to promote an online shopping platform that helps busy Lagos residents overcome the challenges of lack of time, traffic challenges and other problems associated with shopping.”

Vanguard

