COVID-19: Ogun LP calls for isolation of Ogun lawmakers

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Following the recent trip to the United Kingdom by members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Ogun State chapter of Labour Party (LP) has called for the isolation of the lawmakers to determine their health status.

The Chairman of the Party in the State, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi made the call in Abeokuta in a release he issued on the coronavirus pandemic and the ways to curtail it in the State.

According to Arabambi said, some members of the Ogun State House of Assembly recently returned into the State from the United Kingdom, but they neither self – isolate themselves nor submitted themselves for screening.

The Party said “it has become grave, so dangerous and compulsory to force not only those who just returned from the UK and another western world but all members of the legislature including the Speaker and the totality of the staff and aides with their families to be quarantined.

“Even friends identified to have come in contact with all the mentioned should be compelled to self – isolate themselves and thereafter be screened”.

One can of course not find any kind of justification for the deliberate and plain disobedience to the existing directives of both the federal and the state government by the legislators.

“Considering the level of proactive and all-embracing efforts Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the State over the current outbreak of the Coronavirus, it is very sad that the legislators will put all into the danger of collapse”.

“It is quite unfortunate and unexplainable that those who should have been active in complementing the efforts of the Governor and the State Government are the very set of people busy undoing all the Governor has been doing.

“It is meet to cite the very responsible act of my Friend, brother and former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State Comrade Bukola Olopade who came back from the UK and voluntarily submitted himself for coronavirus test following observation of suspected symptoms of the disease, and he is also currently on self-isolation”.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun should therefore with all due respect not only act quickly on this bad act of the members of his State House of Assembly but must be seen by all to have acted in the interest of the citizens of Ogun State and even, the nation”.

It is necessary to at this point to highly commend the Government of Prince Dapo Abiodun for her really brilliant and effectively efficient intervention in curtailing and containing the spread of the Coronavirus in Ogun State.

“We in the Labour Party in Ogun State as the official party representing the interests of the working class, formal and informal sectors and citizens of Ogun State strongly condemn in the extreme, this acts of the elected members of the OGHA and we state with unequivocally that the Government should immediately send the legislators into self – isolation, identify all persons they had contacts with and do the needful.

“Having said this, LP honestly acknowledge the unceasing demonstration of high-grade attention of Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun since the outbreak of this Coronavirus. God bless you Mr. Governor”.

“All the members of the Ogun House of Assembly should be immediately rounded up and quarantined because the first victim of covid – 19 in Ogun also arrived simultaneously with the members of the Ogun Legislature from the UK.

” The House of Assembly complex should be closed up and fumigated”.

