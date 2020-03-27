COVID-19: Obaseki evacuates patients, converts Stella Obasanjo Hospital, others to isolation centres

Kindly Share This Story:

Develops economic stimulus package for vulnerable persons

The Edo State Government has ordered the evacuation of patients from the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, converting the facility into a full-blown holding and isolation centre to manage different stages of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Deputy Governor of Edo State and Chairman, Technical Sub Committee on COVID-19, Comrade Philip Shaibu, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City.

Shaibu said Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered that all patients at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital be immediately moved to Edo Specialist Hospital, as the facilities will be sanitised and used as holding and isolation centres for COVID-19 cases. The other facility for holding COVID-19 is the Ogbe Nursing Home, situated along Golf Course Road.

“We have visited the isolation centre at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital to ascertain the level of preparedness. The centre is ready to attend to any case of infection in the state, even as we are expanding capacity. At the moment, no patient is admitted.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered that all patients at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital be evacuated and moved to Edo Specialists Hospital. The Stella Obasanjo Hospital is to sanitised and used both as a testing and isolation centre for COVID-19 cases.”

He noted that the state government has developed an economic stimulus package, especially for vulnerable persons in the state to cushion the economic effect of coronavirus.

The deputy governor, who monitored the compliance of government’s directive on the shutdown of markets, lamented that the order was not obeyed in some areas.

He said Market square, Hall Mark, Santana market, among others were yet to comply with the social distance policy, adding, “We urge security agencies to ensure compliance with government’s directive to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread.”

The representative of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Akinbiyi Olugbenga, while commending the Edo State Government for the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the state, urged residents to support the government in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-South Zonal Coordinator, Dr Wale Famiyesin, appreciated the Edo State Government for the isolation centres, especially the three-in-one centre created at Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City.

