Covid-19: NSCDC deploys 500 personnel to Ekiti, Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Ekiti State, has deployed 250 Emergency Response Personnel across the state as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Solomon Iyamu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASC Tolulope Afolabi in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

Iyamu said that the personnel would be drawn from the Crisis Management Department, including Disaster and Medical Units.

He said that the personnel would work in collaboration with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Humanitarian Task Force for the purpose of surveillance, enforcement, and response.

“The deployment of our personnel will cover all the 16 Local Government Areas across Ekiti.

“The 250 personnel will be part of the 9,500 sourced nationwide at each state command to combat the spread of COVID-19,’’ Iyamu said.

Iyamu urged the public to heed the advice and directives of the Federal Ministry of Health, spiritual and community leaders.

He said, “Ekiti residents must heed directives regarding social distancing, washing of hands with soap and water, use of hand sanitisers as well as avoid public gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus.’’

The commandant emphasised the need for synergy among sister agencies to achieve the same result of protection and securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

“The corps is empowered by Law as contained in the NSCDC Act 2007 as amended, to assist in the maintenance of peace and order.

“It is also empowered in the protection and rescuing of the civil population and provision of emergency medical services, including first aid during the period of emergency,’’ he said.

Similarly, the Edo Command of the NSCDC on Thursdays announced the deployment of 250 personnel to curtail the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The state commandant of the corps, Mr. Makinde Ayinla made the announcement in Benin, while briefing newsmen on measures been put in place by the command in curtailing the pandemic.

Ayinla also said that the measures were in line with the Commandant General’s directive.

He explained that the personnel drawn from the Crisis Management Department, which includes Disaster and Medical Units respectively would work pari passu with the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Humanitarian Task Force for the purpose of Surveillance, Enforcement, and Response.

“The deployment will cover all the 18 Local Governments in Edo and the 250 personnel will be part of the 9,500 sourced nationwide as each State Command was expected to provide the same,” he said.

Ayinla called on members of the public have been advised to call the following numbers if they suspect anyone with symptoms of the virus 08056730810, 08033750644, 08059251568, 08033958334, 08038542184.

vanguard

