COVID-19: No Senator has tested positive -Senate

Breaking: Another Senator, Rose Oko is dead
Nigeria Senate

…Says no Senator refused screening at the Airport

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate said Tuesday  that said no Senator in the 9th Senate has tested positive of Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic as been speculated in some sections of the media.

Answering questions from Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kwara Central stressed that it  was untrue and unfounded   that some senators defiled screening at the Airport on arrival from foreign  countries.

Oloriegbe said that  both the Nigerian Center for Disease  Control (NCDC) and security operatives at the airports have confirmed that no lawmaker  refused to be subjected to COVID-19 test.

Recall that there was widespread information in some sections of the media in the country that about 10 Senators who recently came back from countries affected by the coronavirus had refused to be tested.

Oloriegbe who described the report  as fake and misleading, said that  there was no letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan  by the Chief of Staff  to President Muhammadu Buhar, Abba Kyari that  some lawmakers  had  refused to get tested at the airport.

According to him,  the purported letter was the handiwork of mischief makers, just as he said that contrary to reports  that some senators who returned from abroad  had handshakes with their colleagues.

Oloriegbe said, “Since a week ago, there was no form of handshaking in  the Senate. You should not follow fake news on the social media,we saw the letter, it is fake.

“No senator has refused any test,and since last last week,  there was no handshaking in Senate.

“The criteria for testing is that if you have symptoms or have contact, you will be tested, that is why the Senate want the Federal Government to expand the testing criteria but as at yesterday, the NCDC has acquired more new testing kits.

“The critical issued to us is about Nigerians,  not about senators alone.

” I can tell you that no senator has tested positive to coronavirus and none has also refused to be tested as being speculated.”

He said the senate at its closed session  had urged the Federal Government to provide  fund to state governments to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country.

