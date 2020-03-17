COVID-19: NMA sensitizes 6000 teachers in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association in collaboration with the Ogun State government on Tuesday took the awareness drive on the dreaded Coronavirus to teachers in the state, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease

Speaking at the sensitization programme, the state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Ismail Lawal said the choice of secondary and primary school teachers was because they are of larger proportion in the state.

The NMA said the sensitisation was advocacy on Coronavirus targeted at both public and private primary and secondary schools in the State.

He explained that the sensitisation was held at selected schools in all local governments across the state with two representatives from each school that formed 6000 teachers targeted in the state.

He said, “we are doing advocacy against Coronavirus in secondary and primary schools in the state and decided to sensitise them because they are of a larger proposition in the state, what we need now is to train all teachers about the symptoms and ways to prevent it.

“Teachers will inform the students and we believe students will disseminate the message within their various communities. The doctors will enlighten teachers from various schools about ways of preventing the disease.

“We will also teach them how to use hand wash because it has its own technique of using it.”

While thanking the Ministry of health and education for their support, Lawal urged everyone to be ready as ‘Corona will not tell when it’s coming’.

In his remarks, the Director of Education support services, Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, Ashiru Olamilekun appreciated the NMA.

He pleaded that all representatives from each school disseminate the information to their students.

According to him, Prevention is better than cure.

He said “The NMA requested for support and all necessary assistance have been given to them.

“6000 teachers are to take part in this sensitisation with two representatives per school. It is a day workshop.

“I want to advise all teachers to Listen and disseminate the right information they have heard so that we all will play safe”.

