Covid-19: NANNM sets up emergency response c’ttee in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State Chapter of National Association of Nigeria Nurses And Midwives, NANNM have set up an emergency response committee to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the state.

The association set up the committee arising from an emergency meeting held in the state on the pandemic.

In a communique jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad and its Secretary, Comrade Musa A. Ibrahim called on the government to provide safety devices and equipment to all designated facilities for the safety of health workers who at risk.

They reiterated their readiness to partner with the government and other relevant agencies to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the association, “We called on the government to also regulate the prices of preventive materials and other medical consumables during the period.

“We equally charged philanthropists to lend a helping hand in the fight against the pandemic,” they however stated.

Vanguard

